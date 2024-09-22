FNSC Holdings Inc. Purchases 16,565 Shares of First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN) Stock

First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN – Get Free Report) insider FNSC Holdings Inc. acquired 16,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$39.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$650,010.60.

FNSC Holdings Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 10th, FNSC Holdings Inc. purchased 41,145 shares of First National Financial stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$35.86 per share, with a total value of C$1,475,459.70.

First National Financial Stock Down 1.8 %

First National Financial stock opened at C$38.54 on Friday. First National Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$32.86 and a fifty-two week high of C$41.41. The company has a market cap of C$2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,280.61, a quick ratio of 10.11 and a current ratio of 8.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$37.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$36.89.

First National Financial Announces Dividend

First National Financial ( TSE:FN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.93 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$205.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$227.10 million. First National Financial had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 32.60%. Equities analysts anticipate that First National Financial Co. will post 4.0384205 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.204 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.35%. First National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, First National Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$40.67.

About First National Financial

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. It operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. The company offers single-family and multi-unit residential, and commercial mortgages.

