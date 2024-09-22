Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BEN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.

Franklin Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Franklin Resources stock opened at $20.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.47 and its 200 day moving average is $23.48. Franklin Resources has a 1 year low of $18.94 and a 1 year high of $30.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The closed-end fund reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 10.60%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 70.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Charles B. Johnson bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.84 per share, with a total value of $1,984,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 89,208,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,769,890,529.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Charles B. Johnson bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.84 per share, with a total value of $1,984,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 89,208,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,769,890,529.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson bought 12,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.66 per share, with a total value of $249,682.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,637,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,857,182. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 231,600 shares of company stock valued at $4,537,637 over the last three months. 24.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Franklin Resources

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BEN. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 309.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,883 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 14,596 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $299,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Franklin Resources by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,067,780 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $91,398,000 after purchasing an additional 154,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Franklin Resources by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 32,944 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 11,042 shares in the last quarter. 47.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

