Fund 1 Investments, Llc Purchases 27,900 Shares of Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH) Stock

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 27,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.65 per share, with a total value of $185,535.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,825,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,041,809.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 18th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 25,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.61 per share, with a total value of $168,555.00.

On Monday, September 16th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 2,507 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.41 per share, for a total transaction of $16,069.87.

On Wednesday, September 11th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 19,302 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.17 per share, with a total value of $119,093.34.

On Monday, September 9th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 6,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.95 per share, for a total transaction of $35,700.00.

On Thursday, September 5th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 20,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.88 per share, with a total value of $120,540.00.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 22,600 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.08 per share, for a total transaction of $137,408.00.

On Thursday, August 29th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 20,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.09 per share, with a total value of $124,845.00.

On Tuesday, August 27th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 7,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.05 per share, for a total transaction of $42,350.00.

On Tuesday, August 20th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 8,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.07 per share, with a total value of $48,560.00.

On Friday, August 16th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 3,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.17 per share, for a total transaction of $21,595.00.

Tile Shop Price Performance

NASDAQ:TTSH opened at $6.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.76 million, a P/E ratio of 31.52 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.64. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.33 and a 12-month high of $7.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Tile Shop ( NASDAQ:TTSH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $91.38 million during the quarter. Tile Shop had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 4.47%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Tile Shop by 30.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 3,145 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Tile Shop during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Tile Shop by 80.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 6,446 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tile Shop by 5.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 140,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 7,268 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Tile Shop by 9.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 92,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 7,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.66% of the company’s stock.

Tile Shop Company Profile

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. The company offers natural stone products, including marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and man-made products, comprises ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal and luxury vinyl tile.

