Fund 1 Investments, Llc Purchases 27,900 Shares of Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH) Stock

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 27,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.65 per share, with a total value of $185,535.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,825,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,041,809.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, September 18th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 25,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.61 per share, with a total value of $168,555.00.
- On Monday, September 16th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 2,507 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.41 per share, for a total transaction of $16,069.87.
- On Wednesday, September 11th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 19,302 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.17 per share, with a total value of $119,093.34.
- On Monday, September 9th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 6,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.95 per share, for a total transaction of $35,700.00.
- On Thursday, September 5th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 20,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.88 per share, with a total value of $120,540.00.
- On Tuesday, September 3rd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 22,600 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.08 per share, for a total transaction of $137,408.00.
- On Thursday, August 29th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 20,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.09 per share, with a total value of $124,845.00.
- On Tuesday, August 27th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 7,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.05 per share, for a total transaction of $42,350.00.
- On Tuesday, August 20th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 8,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.07 per share, with a total value of $48,560.00.
- On Friday, August 16th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 3,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.17 per share, for a total transaction of $21,595.00.
Tile Shop Price Performance
NASDAQ:TTSH opened at $6.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.76 million, a P/E ratio of 31.52 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.64. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.33 and a 12-month high of $7.67.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Tile Shop by 30.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 3,145 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Tile Shop during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Tile Shop by 80.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 6,446 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tile Shop by 5.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 140,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 7,268 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Tile Shop by 9.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 92,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 7,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.66% of the company’s stock.
Tile Shop Company Profile
Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. The company offers natural stone products, including marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and man-made products, comprises ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal and luxury vinyl tile.
