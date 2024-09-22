Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) Earns “Buy” Rating from BWS Financial

BWS Financial reissued their buy rating on shares of Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Garrett Motion Price Performance

Shares of Garrett Motion stock opened at $8.10 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 1.15. Garrett Motion has a 1-year low of $6.43 and a 1-year high of $10.16.

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $950.00 million. Garrett Motion had a negative return on equity of 33.11% and a net margin of 6.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.88) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Garrett Motion will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Garrett Motion

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Garrett Motion

In other news, Director Julia Steyn sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total value of $122,780.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,659.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Julia Steyn sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total value of $122,780.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,659.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 3,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $37,827.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,337,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,647,353.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Garrett Motion by 34.4% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 9,257,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369,442 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Garrett Motion by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 7,485,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,387,000 after purchasing an additional 156,838 shares during the period. Prevatt Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion during the fourth quarter worth $24,188,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Garrett Motion by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,462,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,479,000 after purchasing an additional 39,375 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Garrett Motion by 17.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,278,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,570,000 after purchasing an additional 335,472 shares during the period. 86.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Garrett Motion

Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharging, air and fluid compression, and high-speed electric motor technologies for original equipment manufacturers and distributors worldwide. The company offers cutting-edge technology for the mobility and industrial space, including light vehicles, commercial vehicles, and industrial applications.

Further Reading

