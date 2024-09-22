Gary Bowman Sells 4,002 Shares of Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN) Stock

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Free Report) CEO Gary Bowman sold 4,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total transaction of $96,368.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 919,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,141,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Gary Bowman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 23rd, Gary Bowman sold 3,750 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.58, for a total transaction of $133,425.00.

On Wednesday, June 26th, Gary Bowman sold 6,250 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $195,687.50.

BWMN stock opened at $24.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.98. The company has a market capitalization of $426.66 million, a P/E ratio of -36.04 and a beta of 1.09. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $21.02 and a 52-week high of $42.90.

Bowman Consulting Group ( NASDAQ:BWMN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $104.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.01 million. Bowman Consulting Group had a negative net margin of 2.67% and a positive return on equity of 4.40%. Research analysts expect that Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BWMN shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Bowman Consulting Group from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Baird R W upgraded Bowman Consulting Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on Bowman Consulting Group from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.10.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 28.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 662,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,056,000 after purchasing an additional 144,978 shares in the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD boosted its stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 647,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,569,000 after buying an additional 106,926 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 87.4% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 187,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,958,000 after buying an additional 87,410 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,010,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 189.9% during the second quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 74,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 49,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

