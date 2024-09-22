Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) PT Raised to $4.50

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Roth Mkm from $3.50 to $4.50 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GNSS. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Genasys from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their price target on Genasys from $4.25 to $4.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th.

GNSS stock opened at $3.48 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.35. Genasys has a 52-week low of $1.51 and a 52-week high of $3.58. The company has a market capitalization of $155.20 million, a PE ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Genasys had a negative net margin of 108.72% and a negative return on equity of 66.93%. The company had revenue of $7.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Genasys will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark Culhane bought 17,587 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.65 per share, with a total value of $46,605.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 37,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,605.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Genasys by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 10,212 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its position in Genasys by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 84,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genasys by 129.1% in the first quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 120,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 67,900 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genasys during the second quarter valued at $875,000. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Genasys by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,054,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 42,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.04% of the company’s stock.

Genasys Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of critical communications hardware and software solutions to alert, inform, and protect people principally in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hardware and Software.

