Gryphon Digital Mining (NASDAQ:GRYP) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Gryphon Digital Mining (NASDAQ:GRYP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports.
Gryphon Digital Mining Stock Performance
GRYP stock opened at $0.50 on Friday. Gryphon Digital Mining has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $10.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.17.
Gryphon Digital Mining (NASDAQ:GRYP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($10.40) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Gryphon Digital Mining will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Gryphon Digital Mining Company Profile
Gryphon Digital Mining, Inc operates as a bitcoin mining company in the United States. It operates mining computers and ESG-led mining. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.
