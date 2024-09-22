Gryphon Digital Mining (NASDAQ:GRYP) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Posted by on Sep 22nd, 2024

Gryphon Digital Mining (NASDAQ:GRYPGet Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports.

Gryphon Digital Mining Stock Performance

GRYP stock opened at $0.50 on Friday. Gryphon Digital Mining has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $10.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.17.

Gryphon Digital Mining (NASDAQ:GRYPGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($10.40) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Gryphon Digital Mining will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gryphon Digital Mining

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GRYP. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gryphon Digital Mining during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in shares of Gryphon Digital Mining in the 1st quarter valued at $877,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Gryphon Digital Mining in the 1st quarter valued at $971,000. Finally, Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Gryphon Digital Mining in the 1st quarter valued at $1,175,000. 10.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gryphon Digital Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gryphon Digital Mining, Inc operates as a bitcoin mining company in the United States. It operates mining computers and ESG-led mining. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gryphon Digital Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gryphon Digital Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.