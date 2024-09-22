Gryphon Digital Mining (NASDAQ:GRYP) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Gryphon Digital Mining (NASDAQ:GRYP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports.

Gryphon Digital Mining Stock Performance

GRYP stock opened at $0.50 on Friday. Gryphon Digital Mining has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $10.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.17.

Gryphon Digital Mining (NASDAQ:GRYP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($10.40) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Gryphon Digital Mining will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gryphon Digital Mining

Gryphon Digital Mining Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GRYP. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gryphon Digital Mining during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in shares of Gryphon Digital Mining in the 1st quarter valued at $877,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Gryphon Digital Mining in the 1st quarter valued at $971,000. Finally, Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Gryphon Digital Mining in the 1st quarter valued at $1,175,000. 10.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gryphon Digital Mining, Inc operates as a bitcoin mining company in the United States. It operates mining computers and ESG-led mining. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

