Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $161.69.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GWRE. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Friday, September 6th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $141.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th.

In other Guidewire Software news, insider James Winston King sold 4,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.66, for a total transaction of $779,387.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,328,600.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.12, for a total value of $187,812.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,361,469.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider James Winston King sold 4,514 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.66, for a total value of $779,387.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,237 shares in the company, valued at $8,328,600.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,601 shares of company stock worth $8,984,892. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GWRE. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Guidewire Software in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Shares of GWRE stock opened at $174.54 on Tuesday. Guidewire Software has a one year low of $85.15 and a one year high of $176.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a PE ratio of -1,342.62 and a beta of 1.18.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $291.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.84 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 0.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.32%. Guidewire Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Guidewire Software will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

