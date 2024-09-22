Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Price Target Cut to $37.00

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) had its price target reduced by UBS Group from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oilfield services company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Halliburton from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Halliburton from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Johnson Rice upgraded Halliburton to a moderate buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Halliburton from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $43.17.

Halliburton Price Performance

Halliburton stock opened at $29.47 on Wednesday. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $27.52 and a 52 week high of $43.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $26.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.89.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. Halliburton had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Halliburton news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $367,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,066,119. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 2.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 14,027 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Massachusetts Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 18,325 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 28.8% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 3.1% in the second quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 10,847 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 2.9% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 11,842 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

