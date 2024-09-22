HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $29.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on EXEL. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exelixis from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $33.00 target price (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Exelixis from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $27.67.

Exelixis Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ EXEL opened at $26.42 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.34. The company has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 41.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.54. Exelixis has a twelve month low of $18.64 and a twelve month high of $27.83.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.44. Exelixis had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 17.38%. The business had revenue of $637.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.21 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exelixis will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exelixis news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 20,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total value of $515,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 630,325 shares in the company, valued at $16,256,081.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Christopher J. Senner sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total transaction of $3,398,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 721,680 shares in the company, valued at $19,622,479.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total value of $515,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 630,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,256,081.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 302,858 shares of company stock worth $7,980,629 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exelixis

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Exelixis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis during the fourth quarter worth $73,449,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Exelixis in the fourth quarter valued at $352,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Exelixis by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 434,471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,423,000 after purchasing an additional 82,916 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

