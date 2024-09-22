HC Wainwright Trims BriaCell Therapeutics (CVE:BCT) Target Price to C$15.00

BriaCell Therapeutics (CVE:BCT – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by HC Wainwright from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

BCT opened at C$10.60 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$168.68 million and a PE ratio of -28.19. BriaCell Therapeutics has a 52 week low of C$3.50 and a 52 week high of C$15.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 128.68 and a current ratio of 129.63.

BriaCell Therapeutics Company Profile

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp., an immuno-oncology biotechnology company, engages in developing approaches for the management of cancer. Its lead candidate is Bria-IMT that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial in a combination study with immune checkpoint inhibitors for the treatment of breast cancer. The company also has a cooperative research and development agreement with the National Cancer Institute for developing Bria-OTS, an off-the-shelf personalized immunotherapy for advanced breast cancer; and BriaDx, a diagnostic test.

