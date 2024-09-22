Head to Head Contrast: Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRUY) and Zhihu (NYSE:ZH)

Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRUY – Get Free Report) and Zhihu (NYSE:ZH – Get Free Report) are both communication services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Recruit and Zhihu”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Recruit N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Zhihu $4.06 billion 0.08 -$118.82 million ($1.14) -2.84

Recruit has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Zhihu.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

28.9% of Zhihu shares are held by institutional investors. 13.6% of Zhihu shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Recruit N/A N/A N/A Zhihu -15.49% -13.51% -9.48%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Recruit 0 0 0 0 N/A Zhihu 0 0 1 0 3.00

Zhihu has a consensus price target of $5.40, indicating a potential upside of 66.67%. Given Zhihu’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Zhihu is more favorable than Recruit.

Summary

Zhihu beats Recruit on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Recruit

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. provides HR technology and business solutions that transforms the world of work. It operates through three segments: HR Technology, Matching & Solutions, and Staffing. The HR Technology segment provides various technological solutions that help job seekers and employers in navigating hiring and recruitment. The Matching & Solutions segment offers marketing solutions that provide matching platforms for businesses in various industries, including housing and real estate, beauty, bridal, travel, dining, and others, as well as SaaS solutions, which are business and management support tools for small and medium-sized companies. It also provides HR solutions that support business clients' recruiting and hiring activities and individual users' job search activities through its job advertising services and placement services. The Staffing segment provides temporary staffing services in Japan, Europe, the United States, and Australia. Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. operates in more than 60 countries. The company was formerly known as Recruit Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. in October 2012. Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Zhihu

Zhihu Inc. operates an online content community in the People’s Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services. It also offers information and marketing services; vocational training; and internet services, as well as holds audio-visual permit. Zhihu Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China.

