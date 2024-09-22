HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) PT Lowered to $49.00

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $58.00 to $49.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.95% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DINO. Argus upgraded shares of HF Sinclair to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of HF Sinclair in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on HF Sinclair from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.73.

Get HF Sinclair alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

HF Sinclair stock opened at $46.25 on Friday. HF Sinclair has a 12 month low of $44.07 and a 12 month high of $64.16. The company has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.15.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that HF Sinclair will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in HF Sinclair during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in HF Sinclair in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HF Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.