Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

HOLX has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Hologic from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Hologic from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $87.60.

Get Hologic alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on HOLX

Hologic Stock Performance

HOLX stock opened at $81.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.53, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.98. Hologic has a twelve month low of $64.02 and a twelve month high of $84.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.12.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Analysts predict that Hologic will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hologic news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 5,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.99, for a total value of $417,575.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,476 shares in the company, valued at $858,927.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Hologic news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 5,093 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.99, for a total value of $417,575.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,476 shares in the company, valued at $858,927.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christiana Stamoulis sold 9,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total value of $718,600.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,615,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,280 shares of company stock worth $1,469,973 in the last 90 days. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HOLX. Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 6.7% during the second quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 7,930 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Hologic in the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hologic during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,212,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in Hologic by 323.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,809 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hologic in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

About Hologic

(Get Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.