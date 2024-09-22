ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barrington Research

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by Barrington Research in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $174.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.87% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ICFI. Truist Financial downgraded shares of ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $168.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, July 1st. William Blair upgraded ICF International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.75.

NASDAQ:ICFI opened at $167.51 on Friday. ICF International has a 1 year low of $115.67 and a 1 year high of $170.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.05 and a beta of 0.61.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $512.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.70 million. ICF International had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 4.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. On average, analysts expect that ICF International will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John Wasson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.09, for a total value of $405,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,572,789.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO John Wasson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.09, for a total transaction of $405,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,572,789.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anne F. Choate sold 1,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.89, for a total transaction of $198,291.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,785 shares in the company, valued at $640,663.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,766 shares of company stock valued at $1,444,534 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in ICF International by 14.7% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 309,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,648,000 after purchasing an additional 39,709 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of ICF International by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 127,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,187,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ICF International by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 126,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,105,000 after buying an additional 6,570 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ICF International by 1.3% in the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 106,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,817,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in ICF International by 2.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,778,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173 shares during the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICF International, Inc provides management, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

