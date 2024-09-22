ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, Barclays cut their price target on shares of ICL Group from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

NYSE:ICL opened at $3.80 on Friday. ICL Group has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $5.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.24 and its 200 day moving average is $4.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.23.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. ICL Group had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 8.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that ICL Group will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 34,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ICL Group by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 32,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of ICL Group by 103.8% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 7,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,612 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 23.6% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 21,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 4,162 shares during the period. Finally, Optas LLC lifted its stake in shares of ICL Group by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 28,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,410 shares during the last quarter. 13.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Growing Solutions. The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

