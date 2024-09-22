InfuSystem (NYSE:INFU) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

InfuSystem (NYSE:INFU – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
NYSE INFU opened at $6.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $137.57 million, a P/E ratio of -646,000.00 and a beta of 1.46. InfuSystem has a 1-year low of $5.74 and a 1-year high of $10.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.
InfuSystem (NYSE:INFU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). InfuSystem had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 0.70%. The firm had revenue of $33.70 million during the quarter.
InfuSystem Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Patient Services and Device Solutions. It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology, infusion, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.
