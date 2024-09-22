InfuSystem (NYSE:INFU) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

InfuSystem (NYSE:INFU – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

InfuSystem Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE INFU opened at $6.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $137.57 million, a P/E ratio of -646,000.00 and a beta of 1.46. InfuSystem has a 1-year low of $5.74 and a 1-year high of $10.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

InfuSystem (NYSE:INFU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). InfuSystem had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 0.70%. The firm had revenue of $33.70 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of InfuSystem by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,083,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,288,000 after purchasing an additional 18,432 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in InfuSystem by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 846,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,923,000 after acquiring an additional 27,881 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of InfuSystem by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 689,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,271,000 after purchasing an additional 30,835 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of InfuSystem by 10.0% during the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 666,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,549,000 after purchasing an additional 60,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in InfuSystem by 6.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 5,391 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Patient Services and Device Solutions. It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology, infusion, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

