Insider Buying: Essentra plc (LON:ESNT) Insider Acquires £14,880.18 in Stock

Essentra plc (LON:ESNT – Get Free Report) insider Scott Fawcett purchased 10,479 shares of Essentra stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 142 ($1.88) per share, with a total value of £14,880.18 ($19,656.78).

Essentra Stock Up 2.6 %

LON:ESNT opened at GBX 148.80 ($1.97) on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 165.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 170.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.89, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.97. Essentra plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 125.92 ($1.66) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 191.80 ($2.53). The stock has a market capitalization of £428.11 million, a P/E ratio of 7,980.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.18.

Get Essentra alerts:

Essentra Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a GBX 1.25 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a yield of 0.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ESNT shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Essentra from GBX 260 ($3.43) to GBX 250 ($3.30) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Essentra from GBX 240 ($3.17) to GBX 200 ($2.64) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 17th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ESNT

Essentra Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Essentra plc manufactures and distributes plastic injection and vinyl dip moulded, and metal components worldwide. The company offers cable ties and conduit, and accessories; grommets, strain relief, and blanking plugs; cable glands and accessories; caps and plugs; card guides and pullers; circuit board hardware products; EMI suppression ferrite cores; fan accessories comprising filters and fan mounting accessories; screws and nuts; rivet and panel fasteners; barbed and push-fit fasteners; binder screws and snap fasteners; washers; spacers; brushes; feet; fibre management; and furniture fittings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Essentra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essentra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.