Insider Buying: Essentra plc (LON:ESNT) Insider Acquires £14,880.18 in Stock

Essentra plc (LON:ESNT – Get Free Report) insider Scott Fawcett purchased 10,479 shares of Essentra stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 142 ($1.88) per share, with a total value of £14,880.18 ($19,656.78).
Essentra Stock Up 2.6 %
LON:ESNT opened at GBX 148.80 ($1.97) on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 165.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 170.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.89, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.97. Essentra plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 125.92 ($1.66) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 191.80 ($2.53). The stock has a market capitalization of £428.11 million, a P/E ratio of 7,980.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.18.
Essentra Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a GBX 1.25 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a yield of 0.76%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Stock Report on ESNT
Essentra Company Profile
Essentra plc manufactures and distributes plastic injection and vinyl dip moulded, and metal components worldwide. The company offers cable ties and conduit, and accessories; grommets, strain relief, and blanking plugs; cable glands and accessories; caps and plugs; card guides and pullers; circuit board hardware products; EMI suppression ferrite cores; fan accessories comprising filters and fan mounting accessories; screws and nuts; rivet and panel fasteners; barbed and push-fit fasteners; binder screws and snap fasteners; washers; spacers; brushes; feet; fibre management; and furniture fittings.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Essentra
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Take Advantage of Village Farms Stock as Cannabis Market Evolves
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/16 – 9/20
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Don’t Miss These 3 Retail Stocks for Fall Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Essentra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essentra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.