Insider Buying: Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN) Director Purchases C$15,895.44 in Stock

Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN – Get Free Report) Director Edwin E. Mclaughlin acquired 1,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$8.92 per share, with a total value of C$15,895.44.

Shares of NXR.UN stock opened at C$9.08 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$642.32 million, a PE ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.51. Nexus Industrial REIT has a twelve month low of C$6.08 and a twelve month high of C$9.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.95.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $0.0533 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.04%. Nexus Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is currently 26.89%.

Several brokerages have commented on NXR.UN. Desjardins upped their price target on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$8.75 to C$9.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$8.81.

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

