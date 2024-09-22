Insider Buying: Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN) Director Purchases C$15,895.44 in Stock

Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN – Get Free Report) Director Edwin E. Mclaughlin acquired 1,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$8.92 per share, with a total value of C$15,895.44.
Nexus Industrial REIT Price Performance
Shares of NXR.UN stock opened at C$9.08 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$642.32 million, a PE ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.51. Nexus Industrial REIT has a twelve month low of C$6.08 and a twelve month high of C$9.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.95.
Nexus Industrial REIT Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $0.0533 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.04%. Nexus Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is currently 26.89%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Nexus Industrial REIT
Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.
