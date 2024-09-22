Insider Selling: B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC (LON:BPM) Insider Sells £143,072 in Stock

B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC (LON:BPM – Get Free Report) insider Alice Hannah Daisy Foulk sold 27,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 526 ($6.95), for a total value of £143,072 ($188,998.68).

B.P. Marsh & Partners Stock Performance

Shares of BPM opened at GBX 535 ($7.07) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £197.42 million, a PE ratio of 469.30 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 543.81 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 510.65. B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC has a one year low of GBX 347.20 ($4.59) and a one year high of GBX 569.70 ($7.53). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 52.25 and a quick ratio of 21.03.

Get B.P. Marsh & Partners alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on B.P. Marsh & Partners from GBX 560 ($7.40) to GBX 625 ($8.26) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

About B.P. Marsh & Partners

(Get Free Report)

B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC engages in the provision of consulting services, making and trading in investments, and financial services businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company primarily invests in financial services intermediary businesses, including insurance intermediaries, financial advisors, wealth and fund managers, and specialist advisory and consultancy firms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for B.P. Marsh & Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B.P. Marsh & Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.