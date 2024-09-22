Insider Selling: Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Director Sells $2,308,430.38 in Stock

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) Director Amal M. Johnson sold 7,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.31, for a total value of $2,308,430.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,661.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Essex Property Trust Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE:ESS opened at $306.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $292.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $268.53. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $203.85 and a 1 year high of $317.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($2.40). The company had revenue of $442.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.26 million. Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 30.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.77 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 15.53 EPS for the current year.

Essex Property Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Essex Property Trust

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $2.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.80%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESS. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 214.3% during the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 600.0% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the second quarter worth $31,000. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 121.8% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ESS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Essex Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $333.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Essex Property Trust from $265.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Essex Property Trust from $240.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Essex Property Trust from $267.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Essex Property Trust from $283.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $291.10.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

