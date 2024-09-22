Insider Selling: MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) SVP Sells $701,042.70 in Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) SVP Robert Dennehy sold 6,915 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.38, for a total value of $701,042.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,481 shares in the company, valued at $1,974,983.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Robert Dennehy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

On Wednesday, August 21st, Robert Dennehy sold 6,683 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.78, for a total value of $713,610.74.

MACOM Technology Solutions Price Performance

MTSI opened at $103.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a current ratio of 8.18. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.58 and a 52-week high of $118.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 117.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MACOM Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:MTSI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.66. The firm had revenue of $190.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.42 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 10.59%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MACOM Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MTSI

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MACOM Technology Solutions

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 7.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 4.3% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.6% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 39,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,375,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 153.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 76.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.