Insider Selling: PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) CFO Sells $109,296.00 in Stock

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) CFO Eric Ryan Shander sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total transaction of $109,296.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 417,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,512,099.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Eric Ryan Shander also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 5th, Eric Ryan Shander sold 2,977 shares of PowerSchool stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total value of $67,696.98.

On Thursday, July 11th, Eric Ryan Shander sold 29,200 shares of PowerSchool stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total value of $657,292.00.

On Tuesday, July 9th, Eric Ryan Shander sold 30,914 shares of PowerSchool stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total value of $695,874.14.

On Thursday, June 27th, Eric Ryan Shander sold 9,789 shares of PowerSchool stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.38, for a total transaction of $219,077.82.

PowerSchool Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PWSC opened at $22.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.96 and a beta of 1.05. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.15 and a 1-year high of $25.16.

Institutional Trading of PowerSchool

PowerSchool ( NYSE:PWSC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). PowerSchool had a negative net margin of 7.51% and a positive return on equity of 6.10%. The firm had revenue of $191.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in PowerSchool by 353.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of PowerSchool by 106.8% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in PowerSchool by 111.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International increased its holdings in PowerSchool by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in PowerSchool by 15,274.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 4,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,124 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PWSC has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $22.80 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Friday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $22.80 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of PowerSchool in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Raymond James downgraded PowerSchool from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.80 price objective (down previously from $25.00) on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (down from $26.00) on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PowerSchool currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.02.

PowerSchool Company Profile

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts.

