Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Receives Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $54.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised Intellia Therapeutics to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $61.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTLA opened at $21.88 on Thursday. Intellia Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $19.21 and a 1-year high of $34.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.12.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $7.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.68 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.40) earnings per share. Intellia Therapeutics’s revenue was down 48.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics will post -5.19 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 1,664.3% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 763.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 1,322.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 61.1% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 4,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

