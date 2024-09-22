Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Insider Sells $1,568,124.59 in Stock

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) insider Scott D. Cook sold 2,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $637.19, for a total transaction of $1,568,124.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,453,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,111,853,974.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Intuit Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of INTU stock opened at $644.99 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $473.56 and a fifty-two week high of $676.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $636.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $631.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $180.31 billion, a PE ratio of 59.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.24.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 18.19%. Intuit’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 14.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.38%.

INTU has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Intuit from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $750.00 to $685.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Intuit from $770.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $730.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $768.00 price objective (up previously from $760.00) on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $720.37.

View Our Latest Analysis on INTU

Institutional Trading of Intuit

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new position in Intuit in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

(Get Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.