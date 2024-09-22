Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Down 1.6% After Insider Selling

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) dropped 1.6% during mid-day trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $642.78 and last traded at $643.88. Approximately 598,607 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 1,316,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $654.24.

Specifically, Director Eve B. Burton sold 2,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $649.87, for a total transaction of $1,941,811.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 2,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $637.19, for a total value of $1,568,124.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,453,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,111,853,974.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on INTU shares. StockNews.com cut Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $690.00 to $795.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $745.00 to $740.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $720.37.

Intuit Trading Down 1.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $180.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $636.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $631.24.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.14. Intuit had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 14.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a $1.04 dividend. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.38%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Intuit by 173.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,687,583 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,304,850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336,654 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at $467,852,000. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,338,139 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $836,377,000 after buying an additional 727,185 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Intuit by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,176,711 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $735,480,000 after buying an additional 416,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 940.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 315,670 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $205,186,000 after acquiring an additional 285,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

See Also

