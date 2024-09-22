Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Benchmark

Benchmark reissued their buy rating on shares of Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock.

LUNR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research report on Monday, September 9th. B. Riley started coverage on Intuitive Machines in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.60.

Get Intuitive Machines alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LUNR

Intuitive Machines Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LUNR opened at $9.15 on Wednesday. Intuitive Machines has a 1-year low of $2.09 and a 1-year high of $13.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.81 and a 200-day moving average of $4.93.

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $41.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.00 million. Research analysts expect that Intuitive Machines will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Machines

In related news, CFO Steven Vontur sold 10,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total transaction of $57,328.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,500 shares in the company, valued at $655,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intuitive Machines news, CFO Steven Vontur sold 10,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total value of $57,328.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $655,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen J. Altemus sold 203,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total value of $919,671.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 910,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,126,463.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,039,827 shares of company stock valued at $20,042,765 over the last three months. 73.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intuitive Machines

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sender Co & Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Intuitive Machines during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Intuitive Machines during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Intuitive Machines in the second quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Machines during the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Intuitive Machines

(Get Free Report)

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers lunar access services, such µNova, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, lunar orbit delivery services, rideshare delivery services to lunar orbit, as well as content sales and marketing sponsorships; and orbital services, including satellite delivery and rideshare, satellite servicing and refueling, space station servicing, satellite repositioning, and orbital debris removal.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.