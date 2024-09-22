Invesco Alerian Galaxy Blockchain Users and Decentralized Commerce ETF (BATS:BLKC) to Issue Dividend of $0.05

Invesco Alerian Galaxy Blockchain Users and Decentralized Commerce ETF (BATS:BLKC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, September 20th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0454 per share on Friday, September 27th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd.
Invesco Alerian Galaxy Blockchain Users and Decentralized Commerce ETF Stock Down 0.3 %
BATS BLKC opened at $20.63 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 million, a P/E ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 1.60.
Invesco Alerian Galaxy Blockchain Users and Decentralized Commerce ETF Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco Alerian Galaxy Blockchain Users and Decentralized Commerce ETF
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- 3 Stocks That Could Rise on European Bank Interest Rate Cuts
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Take Advantage of Village Farms Stock as Cannabis Market Evolves
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/16 – 9/20
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Alerian Galaxy Blockchain Users and Decentralized Commerce ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Alerian Galaxy Blockchain Users and Decentralized Commerce ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.