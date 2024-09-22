Invesco Alerian Galaxy Blockchain Users and Decentralized Commerce ETF (BATS:BLKC) to Issue Dividend of $0.05

Invesco Alerian Galaxy Blockchain Users and Decentralized Commerce ETF (BATS:BLKCGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, September 20th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0454 per share on Friday, September 27th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd.

Invesco Alerian Galaxy Blockchain Users and Decentralized Commerce ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

BATS BLKC opened at $20.63 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 million, a P/E ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 1.60.

Invesco Alerian Galaxy Blockchain Users and Decentralized Commerce ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Alerian Galaxy Blockchain Users and Decentralized Commerce ETF (BLKC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The investment objective of this Fund is to provide investors with a total return, taking into account both capital and income returns, which reflects the return of the NYSE FactSet Global Blockchain Technologies Capped Index.

