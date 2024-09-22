Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFS) Declares Dividend of $0.21

Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, September 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.2052 per share on Friday, September 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd. This is a boost from Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16.
Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Stock Performance
Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF stock opened at $39.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.89. The stock has a market cap of $381.66 million, a PE ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.13.
About Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF
