Investors Buy High Volume of Put Options on Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders acquired 147,546 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 476% compared to the typical daily volume of 25,628 put options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DLTR shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $155.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $128.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dollar Tree currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.53.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $71.73 on Friday. Dollar Tree has a 1 year low of $60.81 and a 1 year high of $151.21. The company has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 billion. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 15.77% and a negative net margin of 3.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dollar Tree news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total value of $87,314.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,725 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,765.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total value of $87,314.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,725 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,765.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.27 per share, with a total value of $150,194.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,616.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. United Community Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 198.9% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar Tree

(Get Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.