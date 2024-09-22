J Sainsbury’s (SBRY) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.

SBRY has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Friday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.96) target price on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Get J Sainsbury alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on SBRY

J Sainsbury Price Performance

About J Sainsbury

SBRY stock opened at GBX 292.60 ($3.87) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,876.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.36. J Sainsbury has a 52-week low of GBX 243.80 ($3.22) and a 52-week high of GBX 311.16 ($4.11). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 281.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 270.35.

(Get Free Report)

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Food, Retail General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for J Sainsbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J Sainsbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.