Jefferies Financial Group Downgrades The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) to Underperform

Sep 22nd, 2024

The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAYGet Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports.

The Swatch Group Stock Down 3.6 %

SWGAY stock opened at $8.92 on Friday. The Swatch Group has a twelve month low of $8.88 and a twelve month high of $13.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.55.

The Swatch Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. The company operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry.

Featured Stories

