Jefferies Financial Group Downgrades The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) to Underperform

The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports.

The Swatch Group Stock Down 3.6 %

SWGAY stock opened at $8.92 on Friday. The Swatch Group has a twelve month low of $8.88 and a twelve month high of $13.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.55.

Get The Swatch Group alerts:

The Swatch Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. The company operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry.

Receive News & Ratings for The Swatch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Swatch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.