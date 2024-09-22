Jefferies Financial Group Downgrades The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) to Underperform

The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports.
The Swatch Group Stock Down 3.6 %
SWGAY stock opened at $8.92 on Friday. The Swatch Group has a twelve month low of $8.88 and a twelve month high of $13.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.55.
The Swatch Group Company Profile
