Jefferies Financial Group Raises Corpay (NYSE:CPAY) Price Target to $375.00

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $350.00 to $375.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CPAY. Wolfe Research raised Corpay from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Corpay from $327.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. William Blair raised shares of Corpay to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Corpay from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Corpay from $330.00 to $311.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $334.58.

Get Corpay alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Corpay

Corpay Trading Down 1.8 %

Corpay stock opened at $307.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $21.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $296.06. Corpay has a 12 month low of $220.39 and a 12 month high of $319.94.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $975.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.84 million. Corpay had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 38.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Corpay will post 17.81 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Corpay

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPAY. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corpay in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,335,000. Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new stake in Corpay in the 1st quarter valued at $829,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Corpay in the 1st quarter worth $1,013,000. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corpay during the 1st quarter worth $3,937,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corpay during the 1st quarter valued at about $949,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

About Corpay

(Get Free Report)

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Corpay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corpay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.