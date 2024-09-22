Jefferies Financial Group Raises CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Price Target to $62.00

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $53.00 to $62.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on CubeSmart from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group cut shares of CubeSmart from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of CubeSmart from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on CubeSmart in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.50.

CubeSmart Stock Performance

Shares of CubeSmart stock opened at $53.94 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97, a P/E/G ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.82. CubeSmart has a fifty-two week low of $33.17 and a fifty-two week high of $55.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $266.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.68 million. CubeSmart had a net margin of 38.07% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CubeSmart will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CubeSmart Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.33%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total transaction of $1,792,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 576,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,947,704.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total transaction of $1,792,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 576,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,947,704.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joel D. Keaton sold 43,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total transaction of $2,085,639.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,663 shares in the company, valued at $4,205,194.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,217 shares of company stock valued at $4,244,344 in the last ninety days. 1.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of CubeSmart

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CubeSmart by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,917,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,443,316,000 after acquiring an additional 274,493 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,687,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,097 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in CubeSmart by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,465,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,692,000 after purchasing an additional 615,035 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in CubeSmart by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,379,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,652,000 after purchasing an additional 169,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in CubeSmart by 12.5% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,728,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,234,000 after buying an additional 303,347 shares during the last quarter. 97.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

