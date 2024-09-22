Jeffrey Elliott Cooper Sells 4,956 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Stock

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 4,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $855,901.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,541,579.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jeffrey Elliott Cooper also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 17th, Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 10,334 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.16, for a total value of $1,779,101.44.

Guidewire Software Stock Performance

NYSE:GWRE opened at $174.54 on Friday. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a one year low of $85.15 and a one year high of $176.00. The stock has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a PE ratio of -1,342.62 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $151.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $291.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.84 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 0.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,829,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Guidewire Software by 23.2% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,747,349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $378,832,000 after purchasing an additional 516,942 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,270,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,323,000 after purchasing an additional 240,622 shares during the last quarter. Teca Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 2nd quarter worth $25,893,000. Finally, Linonia Partnership LP lifted its position in Guidewire Software by 8.4% in the second quarter. Linonia Partnership LP now owns 2,395,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,329,000 after buying an additional 185,077 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GWRE shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Guidewire Software from $123.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Guidewire Software from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.69.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

