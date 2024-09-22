Jeffrey Jacobowitz Sells 114,655 Shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) Stock

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey Jacobowitz sold 114,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.42, for a total value of $7,730,040.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,008,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,973,248.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Jeffrey Jacobowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 18th, Jeffrey Jacobowitz sold 73,354 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.45, for a total value of $5,094,435.30.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of DFIN stock opened at $67.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.75 and a fifty-two week high of $71.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 1.36.

Donnelley Financial Solutions ( NYSE:DFIN ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $242.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.70 million. Analysts expect that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DFIN. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. DA Davidson upped their target price on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 3.4% during the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,111,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,864,000 after acquiring an additional 68,908 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 15.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,152,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,727,000 after purchasing an additional 152,867 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 0.8% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 445,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,645,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 1,178.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 328,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,381,000 after purchasing an additional 302,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 328,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc provides innovative software and technology-enabled financial regulatory and compliance solutions in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS); Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM); Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS); and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

