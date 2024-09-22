Kenneth Anderson Sells 2,000 Shares of Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) Stock

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Kenneth Anderson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$253.88, for a total value of C$507,759.00.

Intact Financial Stock Performance

IFC opened at C$255.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$45.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.26. Intact Financial Co. has a twelve month low of C$188.27 and a twelve month high of C$263.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$248.80 and its 200 day moving average price is C$233.61.

Get Intact Financial alerts:

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.61 by C$1.25. Intact Financial had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 7.14%. The business had revenue of C$7.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.64 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intact Financial Co. will post 16.0043887 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intact Financial Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Intact Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.61%.

IFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cormark lifted their target price on Intact Financial from C$250.00 to C$260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Intact Financial from C$272.00 to C$263.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$250.00 to C$255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$264.00 to C$262.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$261.00 to C$269.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$264.40.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Intact Financial

Intact Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers insurance, such as personal auto which provides coverage from accidents, third party liability, and physical damage; personal property which provides protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damages, other damages, and personal liability; and commercial line and specialty line insurance which provides commercial auto, property, and liability coverages.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intact Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intact Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.