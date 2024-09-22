Kristian Dagsaan Sells 30,000 Shares of Calibre Mining Corp. (TSE:CXB) Stock

Calibre Mining Corp. (TSE:CXB – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Kristian Dagsaan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.67, for a total value of C$80,103.00.

Shares of Calibre Mining stock opened at C$2.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.02. The stock has a market cap of C$2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 2.07. Calibre Mining Corp. has a 12-month low of C$1.16 and a 12-month high of C$2.81.

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.04. Calibre Mining had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company had revenue of C$187.89 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Calibre Mining Corp. will post 0.3930435 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Calibre Mining from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.25 to C$2.75 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Calibre Mining from C$3.00 to C$3.15 in a report on Monday, September 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Calibre Mining from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2.90.

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Nicaragua, the United States, and Canada. It primarily explores gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company was formerly known as TLC Ventures Corp. and changed its name to Calibre Mining Corp.

