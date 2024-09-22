Laura Wing-Sze Lau Sells 4,900 Shares of Life & Banc Split Corp. (TSE:LBS) Stock

Life & Banc Split Corp. (TSE:LBS – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Laura Wing-Sze Lau sold 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.62, for a total transaction of C$52,038.00.

Life & Banc Split Trading Up 0.4 %

Life & Banc Split stock opened at C$8.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.51. The company has a market cap of C$385.08 million, a P/E ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.76. Life & Banc Split Corp. has a 52-week low of C$5.50 and a 52-week high of C$8.43.

Get Life & Banc Split alerts:

Life & Banc Split Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.23%. Life & Banc Split’s payout ratio is presently 230.77%.

About Life & Banc Split

Life & Banc Split Corp. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Brompton Funds Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Canada. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across banking and life insurance sector. The fund primarily invests in the stocks of the six largest banks of the country, as well as of life insurance companies, utilizing a split share structure on a low cost basis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Life & Banc Split Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life & Banc Split and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.