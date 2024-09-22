Learning Technologies Group’s (LTG) “Speculative Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their speculative buy rating on shares of Learning Technologies Group (LON:LTG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 100 ($1.32) price target on the stock.

Learning Technologies Group Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of LON LTG opened at GBX 72.90 ($0.96) on Wednesday. Learning Technologies Group has a 12-month low of GBX 58.62 ($0.77) and a 12-month high of GBX 90.13 ($1.19). The company has a market cap of £577.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,822.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 71.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 78.59.

Learning Technologies Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.45 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. Learning Technologies Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,000.00%.

About Learning Technologies Group

Learning Technologies Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides talent and learning solutions, content, services, and digital platforms to corporate and government clients. The company operates in two segments, Content & Services and Software & Platforms. Its software and platforms include Gomo, a cloud-based HTML5 e-learning authoring distribution and video platform; Rustici Software, which offers software and expertise to help companies create, distribute, manage, and play e-learning-compliant content; PeopleFluent, an integrated talent management and learning solution; and Affirmity that provides a portfolio of software, consulting services, and blended learning solutions.

