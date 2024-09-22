Leerink Partners Raises Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) Price Target to $14.00

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT – Free Report) had its target price upped by Leerink Partners from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Leerink Partners currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

APLT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. William Blair raised Applied Therapeutics to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Applied Therapeutics from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.50.

NASDAQ APLT opened at $7.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $879.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 2.03. Applied Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.79 and a twelve month high of $9.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.33.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.00 million. Research analysts expect that Applied Therapeutics will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Shoshana Shendelman sold 119,591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total transaction of $709,174.63. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,690,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,816,675.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Applied Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Applied Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Applied Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Applied Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. 98.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of novel product candidates against validated molecular targets in indications of high unmet medical need in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is AT-007 (also called govorestat) that has completed phase 3 for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids, for treating enzyme sorbitol dehydrogenase, and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG.

