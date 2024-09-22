Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.9% annually over the last three years.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Price Performance

NYSE:BWG opened at $8.91 on Friday. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $6.86 and a 52 week high of $8.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.66 and a 200 day moving average of $8.45.

About Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolio.

