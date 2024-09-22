LeMaitre Vascular’s (LMAT) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Barrington Research

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at Barrington Research in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $92.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Barrington Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. JMP Securities lifted their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Friday, May 31st. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Friday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.40.

LeMaitre Vascular stock opened at $89.96 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.84 and a 200-day moving average of $78.07. LeMaitre Vascular has a 1 year low of $44.27 and a 1 year high of $92.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.88.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $55.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.98 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 27,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $2,331,878.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,958,328 shares in the company, valued at $168,944,956.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other LeMaitre Vascular news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 27,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $2,331,878.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,958,328 shares in the company, valued at $168,944,956.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 12,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total value of $1,116,844.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,985,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,879,763.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,251 shares of company stock worth $3,714,994 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,858 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 10,802 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 5,473 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 105.4% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,834 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 12,745 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,574 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 912,503 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,794,000 after buying an additional 13,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

