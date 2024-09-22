Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Lipocine Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Lipocine stock opened at $4.84 on Friday. Lipocine has a 12-month low of $2.31 and a 12-month high of $11.79. The company has a market cap of $25.88 million, a P/E ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.54.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Lipocine will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Lipocine

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Lipocine stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,870 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock, valued at approximately $98,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.22% of Lipocine at the end of the most recent quarter. 9.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development for the delivery of drugs for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) comprising testosterone undecanoate.

Featured Stories

