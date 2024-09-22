Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.
Lipocine Trading Up 1.5 %
Shares of Lipocine stock opened at $4.84 on Friday. Lipocine has a 12-month low of $2.31 and a 12-month high of $11.79. The company has a market cap of $25.88 million, a P/E ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.54.
Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Lipocine will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Lipocine
Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development for the delivery of drugs for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) comprising testosterone undecanoate.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Lipocine
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Take Advantage of Village Farms Stock as Cannabis Market Evolves
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/16 – 9/20
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Don’t Miss These 3 Retail Stocks for Fall Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Lipocine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lipocine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.