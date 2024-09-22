LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) & NeurAxis (NASDAQ:NRXS) Head-To-Head Contrast

NeurAxis (NASDAQ:NRXS – Get Free Report) and LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares NeurAxis and LivaNova’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get NeurAxis alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeurAxis -672.66% N/A -787.15% LivaNova -1.37% 13.77% 7.07%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for NeurAxis and LivaNova, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NeurAxis 0 0 0 0 N/A LivaNova 0 1 4 1 3.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

LivaNova has a consensus target price of $70.80, suggesting a potential upside of 39.51%. Given LivaNova’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe LivaNova is more favorable than NeurAxis.

11.8% of NeurAxis shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.6% of LivaNova shares are held by institutional investors. 15.2% of NeurAxis shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of LivaNova shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NeurAxis and LivaNova”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeurAxis $2.27 million 7.62 -$14.63 million ($3.73) -0.70 LivaNova $1.21 billion 2.27 $17.55 million ($0.60) -84.58

LivaNova has higher revenue and earnings than NeurAxis. LivaNova is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NeurAxis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

LivaNova beats NeurAxis on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NeurAxis

(Get Free Report)

NeurAxis, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on developing neuromodulation therapies to address chronic and debilitating conditions in children and adults in the United States. It offers IB-Stim, a percutaneous electrical nerve field stimulation system intended to be used in patients 11-18 years of age with functional abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome. The company sells its products to healthcare companies, including hospitals and clinics. The company was formerly known as Innovative Health Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to NeurAxis, Inc. in March 2022. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.

About LivaNova

(Get Free Report)

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products. The Neuromodulation segment designs, develops, markets, and sells VNS Therapy System, an implantable pulse generator and connective lead that stimulates the vagus nerve; difficult-to-treat depression and drug-resistant epilepsy devices. The Advanced Circulatory Support segment develops, produces, and sells temporary life support products. It serves perfusionists, neurologists, neurosurgeons, and other physicians, as well as hospitals, other medical institutions, and healthcare providers. The company sells its products through direct sales representatives and independent distributors. LivaNova PLC was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for NeurAxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeurAxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.