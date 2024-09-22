Marcus (NYSE:MCS) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Barrington Research

Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by Barrington Research in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $20.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 34.68% from the stock’s current price.

MCS has been the topic of several other research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Marcus in a report on Monday, July 29th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Marcus from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

NYSE:MCS opened at $14.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $477.50 million, a P/E ratio of 61.88 and a beta of 1.52. Marcus has a twelve month low of $9.56 and a twelve month high of $15.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.20). Marcus had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.36%. The business had revenue of $176.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.74 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Marcus will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Marcus by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,911,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,865,000 after purchasing an additional 38,453 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marcus by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 4,375 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in Marcus by 312.4% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 80,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 60,685 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Marcus by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 89,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 20,538 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Marcus by 193.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates a family entertainment center and multiscreen motion picture theatres under the Big Screen Bistro, Big Screen Bistro Express, BistroPlex, and Movie Tavern by Marcus brand names.

