Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $267.00 target price on the stock.

MAR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Marriott International from $268.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Susquehanna began coverage on Marriott International in a report on Friday, June 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Marriott International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $247.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays increased their price target on Marriott International from $240.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $267.00 to $244.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $248.65.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MAR

Marriott International Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of MAR stock opened at $244.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.59. Marriott International has a 12 month low of $180.75 and a 12 month high of $260.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $229.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.81.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.01. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 239.60% and a net margin of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marriott International will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 26.01%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Marriott International by 1.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,616,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,678,750,000 after purchasing an additional 192,652 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Marriott International by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,296,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,836,000 after buying an additional 149,378 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in Marriott International by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,457,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,164,000 after buying an additional 7,135 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Marriott International by 5.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 679,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,355,000 after acquiring an additional 33,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 660,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,024,000 after acquiring an additional 29,785 shares in the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Marriott International

(Get Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.