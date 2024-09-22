Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Given “Hold” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports.

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Masimo from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.67.

Shares of NASDAQ MASI opened at $121.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.60 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $115.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.09. Masimo has a 52-week low of $75.22 and a 52-week high of $153.93.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $496.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.92 million. Masimo had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Masimo will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MASI. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Masimo by 16.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 695 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC boosted its holdings in Masimo by 5.2% during the second quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Masimo by 75.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 259 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Masimo by 25.0% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Masimo by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

