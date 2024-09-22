Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (CVE:MTA) Director Buys C$87,000.00 in Stock

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (CVE:MTA – Get Free Report) Director Alexander Molyneux bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$4.35 per share, with a total value of C$87,000.00.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Trading Up 1.1 %

CVE:MTA opened at C$4.40 on Friday. Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$3.13 and a 1 year high of C$4.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of C$403.70 million, a P/E ratio of -29.33 and a beta of 1.46.

Get Metalla Royalty & Streaming alerts:

Metalla Royalty & Streaming (CVE:MTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Metalla Royalty & Streaming had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 150.82%. The company had revenue of C$1.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.19 million. As a group, analysts expect that Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. will post 0.0351466 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MTA

About Metalla Royalty & Streaming

(Get Free Report)

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the acquisition and management of gold, silver, copper royalties, streams, and related production-based interests in Canada. It operates in Australia, Argentina, Mexico, Canada, Tanzania, Ecuador, Peru, Chile, Brazil, Venezuela, and the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Metalla Royalty & Streaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metalla Royalty & Streaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.