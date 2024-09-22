Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) Director Acquires $100,749.20 in Stock

Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Get Free Report) Director David P. Blom purchased 9,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.81 per share, with a total value of $100,749.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,531 shares in the company, valued at $405,710.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Methode Electronics Stock Up 2.2 %

Methode Electronics stock opened at $11.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $413.00 million, a PE ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.35. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.54 and a fifty-two week high of $26.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.50.

Get Methode Electronics alerts:

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.03). Methode Electronics had a negative net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 3.50%. The firm had revenue of $258.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Methode Electronics Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently -16.05%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MEI. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Methode Electronics by 128.1% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,690,878 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $17,501,000 after buying an additional 949,616 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 98.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 648,019 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,707,000 after acquiring an additional 321,832 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics during the second quarter worth $2,619,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 222.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 220,932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 152,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Methode Electronics by 124.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 225,177 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 124,677 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Methode Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Methode Electronics from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Methode Electronics

About Methode Electronics

(Get Free Report)

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, engineers, and produces mechatronic products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Methode Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methode Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.